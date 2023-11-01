Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro's stock plummets in trading

On the last day, Wipro opened at ₹384 and closed at ₹382. The stock reached a high of ₹384.05 and a low of ₹379.1. The market capitalization of Wipro is ₹1,99,175.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹443.6, while the 52-week low is ₹351.85. The BSE volume for the day was 248,660 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is ₹381.95. There has been a percent change of -0.01, indicating a slight decrease in the stock value. The net change is -0.05, suggesting a decrease of ₹0.05 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.
On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Wipro on the BSE was 248,660. The closing price of these shares was ₹382.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!