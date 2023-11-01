Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro's stock plummets in trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro stock price went down today, 01 Nov 2023, by -0.01 %. The stock closed at 382 per share. The stock is currently trading at 381.95 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro

On the last day, Wipro opened at 384 and closed at 382. The stock reached a high of 384.05 and a low of 379.1. The market capitalization of Wipro is 1,99,175.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 443.6, while the 52-week low is 351.85. The BSE volume for the day was 248,660 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:08 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹381.95, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹382

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 381.95. There has been a percent change of -0.01, indicating a slight decrease in the stock value. The net change is -0.05, suggesting a decrease of 0.05 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

01 Nov 2023, 08:22 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹382 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Wipro on the BSE was 248,660. The closing price of these shares was 382.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.