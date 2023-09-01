comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Aug 31 2023 15:53:14
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 856.8 -0.08%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 123 0.78%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 561.3 -1.12%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 601.1 -0.73%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,571.95 -0.44%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Wipro Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Wipro Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

1 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 08:05 AM IST Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 01 Sep 2023, by 0.29 %. The stock closed at 407.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 408.45 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

WiproPremium
Wipro

On the last day, Wipro's open price was 407.05, the close price was 407.25, the high was 410, and the low was 406.4. The market cap stood at 212,907.34 crore. The 52-week high was 425.95, and the 52-week low was 351.85. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 276,330.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Sep 2023, 08:05:34 AM IST

Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹407.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Wipro had a BSE volume of 276,330 shares and closed at a price of 407.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App