Wipro Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 01 Sep 2023, by 0.29 %. The stock closed at 407.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 408.45 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro

On the last day, Wipro's open price was 407.05, the close price was 407.25, the high was 410, and the low was 406.4. The market cap stood at 212,907.34 crore. The 52-week high was 425.95, and the 52-week low was 351.85. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 276,330.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Sep 2023, 08:05 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹407.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Wipro had a BSE volume of 276,330 shares and closed at a price of 407.25.

