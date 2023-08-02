Wipro Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 08:02 AM ISTLivemint
Wipro stock price went up today, 02 Aug 2023, by 0.46 %. The stock closed at 405 per share. The stock is currently trading at 406.85 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹405.05 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹408 and a low of ₹404.1 during the day. The market capitalization of Wipro is ₹2,12,019.95 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹444.65, while the 52-week low is ₹351.85. The BSE volume for the day was 1,25,769 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Aug 2023, 08:03:07 AM IST
Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹405 yesterday
On the last day of trading for Wipro on the BSE, the volume of shares was 125,769. The closing price for the shares was ₹405.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!