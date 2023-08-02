Wipro Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹405.05 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹408 and a low of ₹404.1 during the day. The market capitalization of Wipro is ₹2,12,019.95 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹444.65, while the 52-week low is ₹351.85. The BSE volume for the day was 1,25,769 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.