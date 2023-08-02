Hello User
Wipro Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 02 Aug 2023, by 0.46 %. The stock closed at 405 per share. The stock is currently trading at 406.85 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 405.05 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 408 and a low of 404.1 during the day. The market capitalization of Wipro is 2,12,019.95 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 444.65, while the 52-week low is 351.85. The BSE volume for the day was 1,25,769 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Aug 2023, 08:03 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹405 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Wipro on the BSE, the volume of shares was 125,769. The closing price for the shares was 405.

