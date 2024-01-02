Hello User
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Surges in Stock Market Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2024, by 1.19 %. The stock closed at 471.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 477.3 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Stock Price Today

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 472.25 and closed at 471.7. The stock reached a high of 483.4 and a low of 468.2 during the day. The market capitalization of Wipro is 249,003.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 477.65 and the 52-week low is 351.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 918,450 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹477.3, up 1.19% from yesterday's ₹471.7

As of the latest data, the stock price of Wipro is 477.3. There has been a 1.19% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.6.

02 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹471.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Wipro on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 918,450. The closing price for the shares was 471.7.

