Wipro Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹382.05 and closed at ₹381.95. The stock reached a high of ₹385.65 and a low of ₹380.15 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹198,653.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹443.6, while the 52-week low is ₹351.85. The stock had a trading volume of 193,847 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Nov 2023, 08:23 AM IST
Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹381.95 on last trading day
