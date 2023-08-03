Wipro Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM ISTLivemint
Wipro stock price went down today, 03 Aug 2023, by -0.98 %. The stock closed at 406.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 402.85 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹402.9 and closed at ₹406.85. The stock reached a high of ₹405.9 and a low of ₹399.1 during the day. The market capitalization of Wipro is currently at ₹209,935.45 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹444.65 and the 52-week low is ₹351.85. The BSE volume for Wipro shares was 114,859.
03 Aug 2023, 08:00:32 AM IST
On the last day of trading for Wipro on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 114,859. The closing price for the shares was ₹406.85.
