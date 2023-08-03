Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Wipro Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Livemint

Wipro stock price went down today, 03 Aug 2023, by -0.98 %. The stock closed at 406.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 402.85 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 402.9 and closed at 406.85. The stock reached a high of 405.9 and a low of 399.1 during the day. The market capitalization of Wipro is currently at 209,935.45 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 444.65 and the 52-week low is 351.85. The BSE volume for Wipro shares was 114,859.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹406.85 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Wipro on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 114,859. The closing price for the shares was 406.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.