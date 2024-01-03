Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹479.85 and closed at ₹477.3. The highest price for the day was ₹479.85, while the lowest price was ₹464.2. The market capitalization of Wipro is ₹244,752.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹483.4, and the 52-week low is ₹351.85. The stock had a BSE volume of 749,214 shares on the last day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.