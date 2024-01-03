Hello User
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:13 AM IST
Livemint

Wipro stock price went down today, 03 Jan 2024, by -1.89 %. The stock closed at 469.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 460.3 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Stock Price Today

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 479.85 and closed at 477.3. The highest price for the day was 479.85, while the lowest price was 464.2. The market capitalization of Wipro is 244,752.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 483.4, and the 52-week low is 351.85. The stock had a BSE volume of 749,214 shares on the last day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 09:13 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹460.3, down -1.89% from yesterday's ₹469.15

The current data shows that the stock price of Wipro is 460.3. There has been a percent change of -1.89, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -8.85, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

03 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹477.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Wipro on the BSE had a volume of 749,214 shares. The closing price for the stock was 477.3.

