Wipro Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

On the last day, Wipro's open price was ₹383.5 and the close price was ₹380.95. The stock reached a high of ₹385 and a low of ₹382.2. The market capitalization of Wipro is ₹200,087.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹443.6, while the 52-week low is ₹351.85. The BSE volume for the day was 54,935 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.