Wipro Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

On the last day, Wipro's open price was ₹405.75 and the close price was ₹405.8. The stock reached a high of ₹409.25 and a low of ₹401.55. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹211,785.94 crore. The 52-week high for Wipro is ₹443.6, while the 52-week low is ₹351.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 492,965 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.