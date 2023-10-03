Hello User
Wipro Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 03 Oct 2023, by 0.11 %. The stock closed at 405.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 406.25 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro

On the last day, Wipro's open price was 405.75 and the close price was 405.8. The stock reached a high of 409.25 and a low of 401.55. The company's market capitalization stands at 211,785.94 crore. The 52-week high for Wipro is 443.6, while the 52-week low is 351.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 492,965 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹405.8 on last trading day

