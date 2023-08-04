Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro shares surge as positive trading continues

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:45 AM IST Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 04 Aug 2023, by 1.53 %. The stock closed at 399.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 405.65 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 401.05 and closed at 402.85. The highest price reached during the day was 401.95, while the lowest price was 397.05. The market capitalization of Wipro is currently 208,216.03 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 444.65 and the 52-week low is 351.85. On the BSE, a total of 301,821 shares of Wipro were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Aug 2023, 09:45 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro trading at ₹405.65, up 1.53% from yesterday's ₹399.55

As of the current data, the stock price of Wipro is 405.65, with a percent change of 1.53 and a net change of 6.1. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive change, increasing by 1.53% or 6.1 points.

Click here for Wipro Profit Loss

04 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹405.35, up 1.45% from yesterday's ₹399.55

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price of the stock is 405.35. There has been a 1.45% percent change, with a net change of 5.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.45% and the actual increase in value is 5.8.

04 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Wipro Live Updates

04 Aug 2023, 09:22 AM IST Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹403.85, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹399.55

The current data shows that the stock price of Wipro is 403.85, with a percent change of 1.08 and a net change of 4.3. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.08% or 4.3 points. Overall, this suggests that Wipro's stock is performing positively in the market.

04 Aug 2023, 09:07 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹399.55, down -0.82% from yesterday's ₹402.85

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 399.55. There has been a percent change of -0.82, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.3, suggesting a decrease of 3.3 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

04 Aug 2023, 08:20 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹402.85 yesterday

On the last day, Wipro's BSE volume was 301,821 shares, and the closing price was 402.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.