Wipro Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST
Livemint

Wipro stock price went down today, 04 Dec 2023, by -1.34 %. The stock closed at 413.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 407.7 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro

On the last trading day, Wipro's stock opened at 414 and closed at 413.25. The stock reached a high of 414 and a low of 406.45 during the day. The market capitalization of Wipro is currently 212,617.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 443.6, while the 52-week low is 351.85. On the BSE, a total of 723,888 shares of Wipro were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2023, 08:05 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹413.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Wipro had a trading volume of 723,888 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of 413.25.

