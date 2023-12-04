Wipro Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2023

On the last trading day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹414 and closed at ₹413.25. The stock reached a high of ₹414 and a low of ₹406.45 during the day. The market capitalization of Wipro is currently ₹212,617.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹443.6, while the 52-week low is ₹351.85. On the BSE, a total of 723,888 shares of Wipro were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.