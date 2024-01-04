Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock plummets in today's trading

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹460.3 and closed at ₹469.15. The highest price reached during the day was ₹464, while the lowest was ₹455. The market capitalization of Wipro is ₹237,839.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹483.4, and the 52-week low is ₹351.85. The total BSE volume for Wipro shares on that day was 395,409 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's low price of Wipro stock is ₹452.25, while the high price is ₹459.70.
Wipro, an Indian multinational corporation, is currently trading at a spot price of 453.65. The bid price stands at 453.85, with a bid quantity of 1500, while the offer price is 454.1, with an offer quantity of 1500. The stock has an open interest of 50479500.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data shows that the stock price of Wipro is ₹453.5 with a percent change of -0.53. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.53% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -2.4, indicating a decrease of ₹2.4.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.2%
|3 Months
|2.92%
|6 Months
|15.74%
|YTD
|-3.27%
|1 Year
|14.82%
The current data shows that the stock price of Wipro is ₹455.9 with a percent change of -2.82. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 2.82%. The net change in the stock price is -13.25, meaning it has decreased by ₹13.25.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Wipro was 395,409 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹469.15.
