Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock plummets in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:18 AM IST
Livemint

Wipro stock price went down today, 04 Jan 2024, by -0.53 %. The stock closed at 455.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 453.5 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Stock Price Today

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 460.3 and closed at 469.15. The highest price reached during the day was 464, while the lowest was 455. The market capitalization of Wipro is 237,839.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 483.4, and the 52-week low is 351.85. The total BSE volume for Wipro shares on that day was 395,409 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 10:18 AM IST Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Wipro stock is 452.25, while the high price is 459.70.

04 Jan 2024, 10:01 AM IST Wipro January futures opened at 460.0 as against previous close of 456.5

Wipro, an Indian multinational corporation, is currently trading at a spot price of 453.65. The bid price stands at 453.85, with a bid quantity of 1500, while the offer price is 454.1, with an offer quantity of 1500. The stock has an open interest of 50479500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Jan 2024, 09:57 AM IST Wipro Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:47 AM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹453.5, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹455.9

The current data shows that the stock price of Wipro is 453.5 with a percent change of -0.53. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.53% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -2.4, indicating a decrease of 2.4.

04 Jan 2024, 09:39 AM IST Wipro share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.2%
3 Months2.92%
6 Months15.74%
YTD-3.27%
1 Year14.82%
04 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹455.9, down -2.82% from yesterday's ₹469.15

The current data shows that the stock price of Wipro is 455.9 with a percent change of -2.82. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 2.82%. The net change in the stock price is -13.25, meaning it has decreased by 13.25.

04 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹469.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Wipro was 395,409 shares. The closing price for the stock was 469.15.

