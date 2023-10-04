Hello User
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro shares dip in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:13 AM IST Trade
Wipro stock price went down today, 04 Oct 2023, by -0.35 %. The stock closed at 405.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 404 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Wipro's stock opened at 406.25 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 408 and a low of 403.6 during the day. The market capitalization of Wipro is currently at 211,342.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 443.6, while the 52-week low is 351.85. The BSE volume for Wipro shares was 323,375 on the last day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2023, 09:13 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹404, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹405.4

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 404. There has been a percent change of -0.35, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.4, suggesting a decline of 1.4 in the stock price. Overall, this data indicates a slight decrease in the value of Wipro stock.

04 Oct 2023, 08:15 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹406.25 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Wipro was 323,375 shares, and the closing price was 406.25.

