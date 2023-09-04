comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock rallies, trading on a high note today
LIVE UPDATES

Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock rallies, trading on a high note today

1 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2023, 10:05 AM IST
Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 04 Sep 2023, by 0.12 %. The stock closed at 416 per share. The stock is currently trading at 416.5 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

WiproPremium
Wipro

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 406.05 and closed at 408.45. The stock reached a high of 417.5 and a low of 406.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Wipro is 216,842.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 425.95 and the 52-week low is 351.85. The BSE volume for the day was 1,020,869 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2023, 10:05:29 AM IST

Wipro September futures opened at 420.35 as against previous close of 419.45

Wipro, a leading global information technology company, is currently trading at a spot price of 417.25. The bid price for buying the stock is 420.1, while the offer price for selling is slightly higher at 420.2. There is a bid quantity of 3000 and an offer quantity of 3000. The stock has a high open interest of 34,872,000, indicating strong investor interest in the company.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Sep 2023, 10:01:07 AM IST

Wipro share price Live :Wipro trading at ₹416.5, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹416

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 416.5, with a percent change of 0.12 and a net change of 0.5. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.12 percent, resulting in a net change of 0.5.

Click here for Wipro Profit Loss

04 Sep 2023, 09:48:35 AM IST

Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹416.85, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹416

The current data for Wipro stock shows a price of 416.85 with a percent change of 0.2 and a net change of 0.85. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a positive change of 0.2 percent and an increase of 0.85 in value.

04 Sep 2023, 09:34:22 AM IST

Wipro Live Updates

04 Sep 2023, 09:32:46 AM IST

Wipro share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.62%
3 Months-1.65%
6 Months6.63%
YTD6.01%
1 Year1.44%
04 Sep 2023, 09:06:17 AM IST

Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹416, up 1.85% from yesterday's ₹408.45

The current data shows that the stock price of Wipro is 416, with a percent change of 1.85 and a net change of 7.55. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.85% and the price has increased by 7.55. This suggests that Wipro's stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

04 Sep 2023, 08:17:12 AM IST

Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹408.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Wipro had a trading volume of 1,020,869 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 408.45.

