Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock rallies, trading on a high note today

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹406.05 and closed at ₹408.45. The stock reached a high of ₹417.5 and a low of ₹406.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Wipro is ₹216,842.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹425.95 and the 52-week low is ₹351.85. The BSE volume for the day was 1,020,869 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.