Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock plummets as investors sell off

1 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Wipro stock price went down today, 05 Jan 2024, by -0.73 %. The stock closed at 455.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 452.55 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Stock Price Today

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Wipro was 456.75, with a close price of 455.9. The stock reached a high of 459.7 and a low of 451.55. The market capitalization of Wipro is 236,091.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 483.4, while the 52-week low is 351.85. The BSE volume for the day was 679,556 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹452.55, down -0.73% from yesterday's ₹455.9

05 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹455.9 on last trading day

