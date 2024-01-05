Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock plummets as investors sell off

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Wipro was ₹456.75, with a close price of ₹455.9. The stock reached a high of ₹459.7 and a low of ₹451.55. The market capitalization of Wipro is ₹236,091.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹483.4, while the 52-week low is ₹351.85. The BSE volume for the day was 679,556 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Wipro is ₹452.55. It has experienced a decrease of -0.73% in percentage change and a net change of -3.35. This suggests that the stock price has declined slightly.
On the last day of trading for Wipro on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 679,556. The closing price for the shares was ₹455.9.
