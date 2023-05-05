Home/ Markets / Live Blog/  Wipro Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Wipro Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023

1 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 08:08 AM IST Livemint
WiproPremium
Wipro

Wipro's open price for the current session was 384.1. The highest price reached during the session was 386.1, while the lowest price was 383.05.

Wipro's stock opened at 384.1 and closed at 385.2 on the last day of trading. The highest price for the day was 386.1, while the lowest was 383.05. The company's market capitalization was 210,197.94 crore. Wipro's 52-week high was 519 and the 52-week low was 351.85. On the BSE, 242,467 shares of Wipro were traded.

05 May 2023, 08:08:54 AM IST

Wipro trading at ₹383.7, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹385.2

On the last day of trading for Wipro on BSE, there were 242,467 shares traded and the closing price was 385.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout