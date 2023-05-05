Wipro Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023

Wipro's stock opened at ₹384.1 and closed at ₹385.2 on the last day of trading. The highest price for the day was ₹386.1, while the lowest was ₹383.05. The company's market capitalization was ₹210,197.94 crore. Wipro's 52-week high was ₹519 and the 52-week low was ₹351.85. On the BSE, 242,467 shares of Wipro were traded.