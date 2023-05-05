Hello User
Wipro Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Livemint
Wipro

Wipro's open price for the current session was 384.1. The highest price reached during the session was 386.1, while the lowest price was 383.05.

Wipro's stock opened at 384.1 and closed at 385.2 on the last day of trading. The highest price for the day was 386.1, while the lowest was 383.05. The company's market capitalization was 210,197.94 crore. Wipro's 52-week high was 519 and the 52-week low was 351.85. On the BSE, 242,467 shares of Wipro were traded.

05 May 2023, 08:08 AM IST Wipro trading at ₹383.7, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹385.2

On the last day of trading for Wipro on BSE, there were 242,467 shares traded and the closing price was 385.2.

