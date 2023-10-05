Wipro Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹404 and closed at ₹405.4. The stock reached a high of ₹405.4 and a low of ₹400.7 during the day. The market capitalization of Wipro is ₹211,056.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹443.6 and the 52-week low is ₹351.85. The BSE volume for the day was 145,385 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST
Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹405.4 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Wipro on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 145,385. The closing price of the shares was ₹405.4.