Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro's stock soars on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 05 Sep 2023, by 3.05 %. The stock closed at 416 per share. The stock is currently trading at 428.7 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 417.05 and closed at 416. The high for the day was 429.5, while the low was 415.95. The market capitalization of Wipro stands at 223,463.67 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 425.95, while the 52-week low is 351.85. The BSE volume for the day was 354,459 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Sep 2023, 09:06 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹428.7, up 3.05% from yesterday's ₹416

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 428.7, with a percent change of 3.05 and a net change of 12.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 3.05% and the net change is an increase of 12.7.

05 Sep 2023, 08:24 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹416 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Wipro recorded a trading volume of 354,459 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 416.

