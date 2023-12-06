Wipro Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2023

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Dec 2023, 09:46 AM IST
Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹404.3, down -0.74% from yesterday's ₹407.3
06 Dec 2023, 09:36 AM IST
Wipro share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.89%
|3 Months
|-11.12%
|6 Months
|1.1%
|YTD
|2.95%
|1 Year
|-1.94%
06 Dec 2023, 09:02 AM IST
06 Dec 2023, 08:02 AM IST
Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹407.3 on last trading day