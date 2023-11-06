Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Wipro's stock opened at ₹385.65 and closed at ₹383.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹386.75 and a low of ₹382.5. The market capitalization of Wipro is ₹199,983.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹443.6, while the 52-week low is ₹351.85. A total of 533,558 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is ₹386.05, with a percent change of 0.66 and a net change of 2.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.66% and has gained 2.55 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.31%
|3 Months
|-4.21%
|6 Months
|1.09%
|YTD
|-2.34%
|1 Year
|-1.27%
The current data of Wipro stock shows that the stock price is ₹385.95, representing a 0.64% increase. The net change in the stock price is 2.45.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Wipro was 533,558 shares, and the closing price was ₹383.7.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!