Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 0.66 %. The stock closed at 383.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 386.05 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro

Wipro's stock opened at 385.65 and closed at 383.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 386.75 and a low of 382.5. The market capitalization of Wipro is 199,983.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 443.6, while the 52-week low is 351.85. A total of 533,558 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:43 AM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹386.05, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹383.5

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 386.05, with a percent change of 0.66 and a net change of 2.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.66% and has gained 2.55 points.

06 Nov 2023, 09:36 AM IST Wipro share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.31%
3 Months-4.21%
6 Months1.09%
YTD-2.34%
1 Year-1.27%
06 Nov 2023, 09:21 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹385.95, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹383.5

The current data of Wipro stock shows that the stock price is 385.95, representing a 0.64% increase. The net change in the stock price is 2.45.

06 Nov 2023, 08:21 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹383.7 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Wipro was 533,558 shares, and the closing price was 383.7.

