Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro sees gains in trading today

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹407.35 and closed at ₹404.85. The high for the day was ₹410.55, while the low was ₹405. The market capitalization of Wipro was ₹212,020.53 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was ₹443.6, and the lowest price was ₹351.85. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 115,705.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Wipro stock shows that the price is ₹406.7. There has been a 0.46 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.85.
