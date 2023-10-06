Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 06 Oct 2023, by 0.46 %. The stock closed at 404.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 406.7 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 407.35 and closed at 404.85. The high for the day was 410.55, while the low was 405. The market capitalization of Wipro was 212,020.53 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was 443.6, and the lowest price was 351.85. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 115,705.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Oct 2023, 09:08 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹406.7, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹404.85

The current data of Wipro stock shows that the price is 406.7. There has been a 0.46 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.85.

06 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹404.85 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Wipro was 115,705 shares, with the closing price at 404.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.