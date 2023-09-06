Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Soars as Investors Respond Positively to Recent Developments

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹436 and closed at ₹434.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹437.3, while the lowest price was ₹430.5. The market capitalization of Wipro is currently ₹225,053.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹436.4, and the 52-week low is ₹351.85. The BSE volume for the day was 314,085 shares.
The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is ₹434.05. There has been a percent change of 0.53, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 2.3, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.3 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.82%
|3 Months
|3.07%
|6 Months
|9.68%
|YTD
|9.96%
|1 Year
|6.5%
The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is ₹431.75 with a percent change of -0.53. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.53% compared to the previous day's closing price. The net change is -2.3, indicating that the stock has decreased by ₹2.3 from the previous day's closing price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
On the last day of trading, Wipro had a BSE volume of 314,085 shares and closed at a price of ₹434.05.
