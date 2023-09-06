Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Soars as Investors Respond Positively to Recent Developments

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:41 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 06 Sep 2023, by 0.53 %. The stock closed at 431.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 434.05 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 436 and closed at 434.05. The highest price reached during the day was 437.3, while the lowest price was 430.5. The market capitalization of Wipro is currently 225,053.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 436.4, and the 52-week low is 351.85. The BSE volume for the day was 314,085 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2023, 09:41 AM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹434.05, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹431.75

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 434.05. There has been a percent change of 0.53, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 2.3, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.3 points.

06 Sep 2023, 09:33 AM IST Wipro Live Updates

06 Sep 2023, 09:32 AM IST Wipro share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.82%
3 Months3.07%
6 Months9.68%
YTD9.96%
1 Year6.5%
06 Sep 2023, 09:04 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹431.75, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹434.05

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 431.75 with a percent change of -0.53. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.53% compared to the previous day's closing price. The net change is -2.3, indicating that the stock has decreased by 2.3 from the previous day's closing price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

06 Sep 2023, 08:08 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹434.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Wipro had a BSE volume of 314,085 shares and closed at a price of 434.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.