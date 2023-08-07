Hello User
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Sees Gains in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:51 AM IST Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 07 Aug 2023, by 0.48 %. The stock closed at 408.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 410.6 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 400.05 and closed at 399.55. The stock reached a high of 410 and a low of 400.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Wipro is 2,12,958.28 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 444.65 and 351.85, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 5,70,652 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2023, 10:51 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro trading at ₹410.6, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹408.65

The current data of Wipro stock shows that the stock price is 410.6. There has been a 0.48 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.95.

Click here for Wipro Dividend

07 Aug 2023, 10:33 AM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹410.35, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹408.65

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 410.35 with a percent change of 0.42 and a net change of 1.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.42% and the net change in price is 1.7.

07 Aug 2023, 10:22 AM IST Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹410.45, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹408.65

The current stock price of Wipro is 410.45, with a percent change of 0.44 and a net change of 1.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

07 Aug 2023, 10:06 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹408.65, up 0% from yesterday's ₹408.65

Based on the current data, the stock price of Wipro is 408.65. There has been no percent change or net change in the stock price.

07 Aug 2023, 09:49 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro trading at ₹409.7, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹408.65

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the stock price is 409.7. There has been a percent change of 0.26, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 1.05, which means that the stock price has increased by 1.05 points.

Click here for Wipro Profit Loss

07 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹411.25, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹408.65

Based on the current data, the stock price of Wipro is 411.25. It has experienced a percent change of 0.64, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 2.6, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

07 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Wipro Live Updates

07 Aug 2023, 09:21 AM IST Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹411.05, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹408.65

The current stock price of Wipro is 411.05. It has experienced a percent change of 0.59, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 2.4, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.

07 Aug 2023, 09:06 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹408.65, up 2.28% from yesterday's ₹399.55

The current stock price of Wipro is 408.65, which represents a 2.28% increase from the previous trading day. This translates to a net change of 9.1 points.

07 Aug 2023, 08:13 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹408.65 yesterday

On the last day, there were 0 shares traded for Wipro on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 408.65.

