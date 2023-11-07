comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Nov 07 2023 10:34:45
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.45 0.04%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 577 0.45%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 206.7 -0.72%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 647.7 0.27%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 237.25 0.59%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock surges on positive trading day
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock surges on positive trading day

4 min read . Updated: 07 Nov 2023, 10:30 AM IST
Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 0.32 %. The stock closed at 384.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 386 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

WiproPremium
Wipro

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 385.05 and closed at 383.5. The stock reached a high of 386.85 and a low of 383.5. The market capitalization of Wipro is 200,635.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 443.6, while the 52-week low is 351.85. The stock had a trading volume of 86,279 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:30:35 AM IST

Wipro share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro385.91.150.3443.6351.85211396.87
Zomato125.11.81.46123.944.35104633.33
Info Edge India4363.7551.01.184984.13310.056297.75
Firstsource Solutions159.90.450.28176.095.810895.61
Eclerx Services2023.6-28.85-1.412248.41260.39720.16
07 Nov 2023, 10:21:46 AM IST

Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹386, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹384.75

The current data of Wipro stock shows that the stock price is 386. There has been a 0.32 percent change in the stock price, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 1.25, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

07 Nov 2023, 10:18:06 AM IST

Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for Wipro stock is as follows: Today's low price: 384.05 Today's high price: 386.40

07 Nov 2023, 10:11:01 AM IST

Wipro November futures opened at 386.2 as against previous close of 386.95

Wipro, an Indian multinational corporation, is currently trading at a spot price of 386. The bid price stands at 387.45, while the offer price is 387.6. The offer quantity is 4500, and the bid quantity is 3000. The stock has an open interest of 42819000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

07 Nov 2023, 09:58:08 AM IST

Wipro Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:47:53 AM IST

Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹384.75, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹383.5

Wipro stock is currently trading at a price of 384.75. It has experienced a 0.33% increase in its value, resulting in a net change of 1.25.

07 Nov 2023, 09:39:23 AM IST

Wipro share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.69%
3 Months-5.01%
6 Months1.13%
YTD-2.06%
1 Year-1.51%
07 Nov 2023, 09:18:56 AM IST

Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹384.75, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹383.5

The current stock price of Wipro is 384.75, which reflects a net change of 1.25 and a percent change of 0.33. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

07 Nov 2023, 08:10:43 AM IST

Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹383.5 on last trading day

On the last day, Wipro had a BSE volume of 86,279 shares. The closing price for the stock was 383.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App