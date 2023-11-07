Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock surges on positive trading day

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹385.05 and closed at ₹383.5. The stock reached a high of ₹386.85 and a low of ₹383.5. The market capitalization of Wipro is ₹200,635.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹443.6, while the 52-week low is ₹351.85. The stock had a trading volume of 86,279 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Wipro share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Wipro 385.9 1.15 0.3 443.6 351.85 211396.87 Zomato 125.1 1.8 1.46 123.9 44.35 104633.33 Info Edge India 4363.75 51.0 1.18 4984.1 3310.0 56297.75 Firstsource Solutions 159.9 0.45 0.28 176.0 95.8 10895.61 Eclerx Services 2023.6 -28.85 -1.41 2248.4 1260.3 9720.16

Wipro share price live: Today's Price range The current day's high and low data for Wipro stock is as follows: Today's low price: ₹384.05 Today's high price: ₹386.40

Wipro November futures opened at 386.2 as against previous close of 386.95 Wipro, an Indian multinational corporation, is currently trading at a spot price of 386. The bid price stands at 387.45, while the offer price is 387.6. The offer quantity is 4500, and the bid quantity is 3000. The stock has an open interest of 42819000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Wipro share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 0.69% 3 Months -5.01% 6 Months 1.13% YTD -2.06% 1 Year -1.51%

