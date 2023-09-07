Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Plunges in Trading Today

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹434 and closed at ₹431.75. The highest price reached during the day was ₹435.6, while the lowest price was ₹425.9. The market capitalization of Wipro is currently at ₹223,672.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹437.3, and the 52-week low is ₹351.85. The stock had a trading volume of 218,023 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Wipro stock shows that the stock price is ₹429.1, representing a percent change of -0.61. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.65, suggesting a decrease of ₹2.65 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Wipro on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 218,023. The closing price for the shares was ₹431.75.
