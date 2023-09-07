Hello User
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Plunges in Trading Today

1 min read . 09:02 AM IST
Wipro stock price went down today, 07 Sep 2023, by -0.61 %. The stock closed at 431.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 429.1 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 434 and closed at 431.75. The highest price reached during the day was 435.6, while the lowest price was 425.9. The market capitalization of Wipro is currently at 223,672.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 437.3, and the 52-week low is 351.85. The stock had a trading volume of 218,023 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

