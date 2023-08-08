Wipro Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 08:14 AM ISTLivemint
Wipro stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2023, by 0.59 %. The stock closed at 408.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 411.05 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹409.15 and closed at ₹408.65. The highest price during the day was ₹413, while the lowest price was ₹408. The market capitalization of Wipro is ₹214,208.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹444.65, whereas the 52-week low is ₹351.85. The BSE volume for the day was 206,118 shares.
