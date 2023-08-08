Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Wipro Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2023, by 0.59 %. The stock closed at 408.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 411.05 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 409.15 and closed at 408.65. The highest price during the day was 413, while the lowest price was 408. The market capitalization of Wipro is 214,208.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 444.65, whereas the 52-week low is 351.85. The BSE volume for the day was 206,118 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2023, 08:14 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹408.65 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Wipro had a trading volume of 206,118 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 408.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.