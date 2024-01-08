Hello User
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST
Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 08 Jan 2024, by 0.93 %. The stock closed at 452.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 456.75 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Stock Price Today

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 455.55 and closed at 452.55. The highest price it reached during the day was 463, while the lowest price was 453.5. The company's market capitalization is 238,283.07 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 483.4 and the 52-week low is 351.85. The BSE trading volume for Wipro was 1,024,682 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹456.75, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹452.55

The current price of Wipro stock is 456.75 with a percent change of 0.93 and a net change of 4.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.93% and the value has increased by 4.2.

08 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹452.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Wipro on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 1,024,682 shares. The closing price of the stock was 452.55.

