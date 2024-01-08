Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock sees gains in trading today

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹455.55 and closed at ₹452.55. The highest price it reached during the day was ₹463, while the lowest price was ₹453.5. The company's market capitalization is ₹238,283.07 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹483.4 and the 52-week low is ₹351.85. The BSE trading volume for Wipro was 1,024,682 shares.
The current price of Wipro stock is ₹456.75 with a percent change of 0.93 and a net change of 4.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.93% and the value has increased by 4.2.
