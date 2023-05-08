Wipro stock gains momentum in the market today

On the last day of trading, Wipro's open price was ₹380.4 and its close price was ₹379.5. The stock's high for the day was ₹383.1 and its low was ₹379.8. The company's market capitalization was ₹208,390.13 crore. Wipro's 52-week high was ₹519 and its 52-week low was ₹351.85. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), 98,285 shares of Wipro were traded.

Wipro trading at ₹380.4, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹379.5 Wipro's stock is currently trading at a price of ₹380.4, with a net change of 0.9 and a percent change of 0.24. This suggests that the stock has seen a slight increase in value. However, without additional context or analysis, it is difficult to draw any conclusions about the overall performance of Wipro's stock. Share Via

Wipro trading at ₹379.8, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹379.5 Wipro stock is currently priced at ₹379.8 with a net change of 0.3 and a percent change of 0.08. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small increase in value. Share Via

Wipro trading at ₹380.45, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹379.5 Wipro's stock is currently trading at a price of ₹380.45 with a net change of 0.95. The percent change in the stock price is 0.25. Share Via

Wipro closed at ₹379.5 yesterday On the last day of trading for Wipro on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 98395. The closing price for the shares was ₹379.5. No further information is available to provide additional insights. Share Via