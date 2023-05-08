Home/ Markets / Live Blog/  Wipro stock gains momentum in the market today
Wipro stock gains momentum in the market today

1 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 11:24 AM IST
Wipro

Wipro's open price for the current session is 380.4. The high for the session is 383.1, while the low is 379.55.

On the last day of trading, Wipro's open price was 380.4 and its close price was 379.5. The stock's high for the day was 383.1 and its low was 379.8. The company's market capitalization was 208,390.13 crore. Wipro's 52-week high was 519 and its 52-week low was 351.85. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), 98,285 shares of Wipro were traded.

08 May 2023, 11:24:10 AM IST

Wipro trading at ₹380.4, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹379.5

Wipro's stock is currently trading at a price of 380.4, with a net change of 0.9 and a percent change of 0.24. This suggests that the stock has seen a slight increase in value. However, without additional context or analysis, it is difficult to draw any conclusions about the overall performance of Wipro's stock.

08 May 2023, 11:08:50 AM IST

Wipro trading at ₹379.8, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹379.5

Wipro stock is currently priced at 379.8 with a net change of 0.3 and a percent change of 0.08. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.

08 May 2023, 10:55:21 AM IST

Wipro trading at ₹380.45, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹379.5

Wipro's stock is currently trading at a price of 380.45 with a net change of 0.95. The percent change in the stock price is 0.25.

08 May 2023, 10:37:30 AM IST

Wipro closed at ₹379.5 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Wipro on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 98395. The closing price for the shares was 379.5. No further information is available to provide additional insights.

