Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock surges in positive trading

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹385.9 and closed at ₹384.75. The highest price reached during the day was ₹387, while the lowest price was ₹382.7. The market capitalization of Wipro is ₹199,780.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹443.6, and the 52-week low is ₹351.85. The stock had a trading volume of 587,317 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is ₹383.85. There has been a percent change of 0.2, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.75, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Overall, these numbers indicate a small but positive change in the Wipro stock price.
Wipro share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's high and low data for Wipro stock is as follows: Today's low price: ₹383.35 Today's high price: ₹385.95
Top active options for Wipro
Top active call options for Wipro at 08 Nov 10:50 were at strike price of ₹420.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹450.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹0.55 (+0.0%) & ₹0.2 (+300.0%) respectively.
Top active put options for Wipro at 08 Nov 10:50 were at strike price of ₹400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹410.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹16.35 (-2.39%) & ₹24.25 (-7.79%) respectively.
Wipro share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Wipro
|384.1
|1.0
|0.26
|443.6
|351.85
|210410.82
|Zomato
|124.25
|2.9
|2.39
|126.1
|44.35
|103922.39
|Info Edge India
|4414.05
|74.75
|1.72
|4984.1
|3310.0
|56946.68
|Firstsource Solutions
|160.0
|1.25
|0.79
|176.0
|95.8
|10902.43
|Eclerx Services
|2072.0
|-22.65
|-1.08
|2248.4
|1260.3
|9952.64
The current stock price of Wipro is ₹385.35, representing a net change of 2.25 and a percent change of 0.59. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Wipro November futures opened at 385.8 as against previous close of 385.25
Wipro is currently trading at a spot price of 385.35. The bid price for the stock is 386.75, with a bid quantity of 1500. The offer price is 386.9, with an offer quantity of 4500. The open interest for Wipro is 42,289,500.
Wipro share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price for Wipro stock is ₹384.3, while the high price is ₹385.95.
Wipro Live Updates
WIPRO
WIPRO
The current data of Wipro stock shows that the stock price is ₹385.25 with a net change of 2.15. The percent change is 0.56. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance and trend of the stock.
Wipro share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.39%
|3 Months
|-6.66%
|6 Months
|0.26%
|YTD
|-2.41%
|1 Year
|-2.09%
The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is ₹385.35, with a percent change of 0.59 and a net change of 2.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.59% and has gained 2.25 points. Overall, this indicates a positive trend for Wipro stock.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Wipro was 587,317 shares. The closing price for Wipro on this day was ₹384.75.
