Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock surges in positive trading

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹385.9 and closed at ₹384.75. The highest price reached during the day was ₹387, while the lowest price was ₹382.7. The market capitalization of Wipro is ₹199,780.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹443.6, and the 52-week low is ₹351.85. The stock had a trading volume of 587,317 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹383.85, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹383.1 The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is ₹383.85. There has been a percent change of 0.2, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.75, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Overall, these numbers indicate a small but positive change in the Wipro stock price.

Wipro share price live: Today's Price range The current day's high and low data for Wipro stock is as follows: Today's low price: ₹383.35 Today's high price: ₹385.95

Top active options for Wipro Top active call options for Wipro at 08 Nov 10:50 were at strike price of ₹420.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹450.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹0.55 (+0.0%) & ₹0.2 (+300.0%) respectively. Top active put options for Wipro at 08 Nov 10:50 were at strike price of ₹400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹410.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹16.35 (-2.39%) & ₹24.25 (-7.79%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Wipro share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Wipro 384.1 1.0 0.26 443.6 351.85 210410.82 Zomato 124.25 2.9 2.39 126.1 44.35 103922.39 Info Edge India 4414.05 74.75 1.72 4984.1 3310.0 56946.68 Firstsource Solutions 160.0 1.25 0.79 176.0 95.8 10902.43 Eclerx Services 2072.0 -22.65 -1.08 2248.4 1260.3 9952.64

Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹385.35, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹383.1 The current stock price of Wipro is ₹385.35, representing a net change of 2.25 and a percent change of 0.59. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Wipro November futures opened at 385.8 as against previous close of 385.25 Wipro is currently trading at a spot price of 385.35. The bid price for the stock is 386.75, with a bid quantity of 1500. The offer price is 386.9, with an offer quantity of 4500. The open interest for Wipro is 42,289,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Wipro share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Wipro stock is ₹384.3, while the high price is ₹385.95.

Wipro Live Updates WIPRO More Information

Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹385.25, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹383.1 The current data of Wipro stock shows that the stock price is ₹385.25 with a net change of 2.15. The percent change is 0.56. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance and trend of the stock.

Wipro share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 0.39% 3 Months -6.66% 6 Months 0.26% YTD -2.41% 1 Year -2.09%

Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹385.35, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹383.1 The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is ₹385.35, with a percent change of 0.59 and a net change of 2.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.59% and has gained 2.25 points. Overall, this indicates a positive trend for Wipro stock.

Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹384.75 on last trading day On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Wipro was 587,317 shares. The closing price for Wipro on this day was ₹384.75.