Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock surges in positive trading

LIVE UPDATES
8 min read . 11:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 0.2 %. The stock closed at 383.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 383.85 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 385.9 and closed at 384.75. The highest price reached during the day was 387, while the lowest price was 382.7. The market capitalization of Wipro is 199,780.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 443.6, and the 52-week low is 351.85. The stock had a trading volume of 587,317 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 11:14 AM IST Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹383.85, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹383.1

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 383.85. There has been a percent change of 0.2, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.75, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Overall, these numbers indicate a small but positive change in the Wipro stock price.

08 Nov 2023, 11:12 AM IST Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for Wipro stock is as follows: Today's low price: 383.35 Today's high price: 385.95

08 Nov 2023, 10:50 AM IST Top active options for Wipro

Top active call options for Wipro at 08 Nov 10:50 were at strike price of 420.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 450.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 0.55 (+0.0%) & 0.2 (+300.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Wipro at 08 Nov 10:50 were at strike price of 400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 410.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 16.35 (-2.39%) & 24.25 (-7.79%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

08 Nov 2023, 10:40 AM IST Wipro share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro384.11.00.26443.6351.85210410.82
Zomato124.252.92.39126.144.35103922.39
Info Edge India4414.0574.751.724984.13310.056946.68
Firstsource Solutions160.01.250.79176.095.810902.43
Eclerx Services2072.0-22.65-1.082248.41260.39952.64
08 Nov 2023, 10:23 AM IST Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹385.35, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹383.1

The current stock price of Wipro is 385.35, representing a net change of 2.25 and a percent change of 0.59. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

08 Nov 2023, 10:15 AM IST Wipro November futures opened at 385.8 as against previous close of 385.25

Wipro is currently trading at a spot price of 385.35. The bid price for the stock is 386.75, with a bid quantity of 1500. The offer price is 386.9, with an offer quantity of 4500. The open interest for Wipro is 42,289,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

08 Nov 2023, 10:15 AM IST Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Wipro stock is 384.3, while the high price is 385.95.

08 Nov 2023, 10:01 AM IST Wipro Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹385.25, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹383.1

The current data of Wipro stock shows that the stock price is 385.25 with a net change of 2.15. The percent change is 0.56. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance and trend of the stock.

08 Nov 2023, 09:43 AM IST Wipro share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.39%
3 Months-6.66%
6 Months0.26%
YTD-2.41%
1 Year-2.09%
08 Nov 2023, 09:21 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹385.35, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹383.1

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 385.35, with a percent change of 0.59 and a net change of 2.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.59% and has gained 2.25 points. Overall, this indicates a positive trend for Wipro stock.

08 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹384.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Wipro was 587,317 shares. The closing price for Wipro on this day was 384.75.

