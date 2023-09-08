Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stocks plunge amidst market downturn

Wipro's stock opened at ₹429.35 and closed at ₹429.1 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹433.65 and a low of ₹426.75 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹225,522.65 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹437.3 and ₹351.85 respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 215,717 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Wipro September futures opened at 435.65 as against previous close of 434.85 Wipro is currently trading at a spot price of 432.25. The bid price is 434.6, while the offer price is slightly higher at 434.65. There are 1500 shares available for purchase at the offer price and the same quantity available for sale at the bid price. The open interest for Wipro stands at 34557000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes Share Via

Wipro share price Live :Wipro trading at ₹431.2, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹432.65 The current price of Wipro stock is ₹431.2. It has experienced a percent change of -0.34, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -1.45, suggesting a decline of ₹1.45. Click here for Wipro Profit Loss Share Via

Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹431.8, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹432.65 The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is ₹431.8, with a percent change of -0.2 and a net change of -0.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value. Share Via

Wipro share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 5.99% 3 Months 2.75% 6 Months 10.96% YTD 10.21% 1 Year 6.23% Share Via

Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹432.65, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹429.1 The current stock price of Wipro is ₹432.65, with a net change of 3.55 and a percent change of 0.83. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.83% from the previous trading day. Overall, the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth. Share Via

Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹429.1 on last trading day On the last day, Wipro had a BSE volume of 215,717 shares and closed at a price of ₹429.1. Share Via