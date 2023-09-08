Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stocks plunge amidst market downturn

Wipro's stock opened at ₹429.35 and closed at ₹429.1 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹433.65 and a low of ₹426.75 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹225,522.65 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹437.3 and ₹351.85 respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 215,717 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.