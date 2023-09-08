Hello User
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stocks plunge amidst market downturn

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro stock price went down today, 08 Sep 2023, by -0.34 %. The stock closed at 432.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 431.2 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro

Wipro's stock opened at 429.35 and closed at 429.1 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 433.65 and a low of 426.75 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 225,522.65 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 437.3 and 351.85 respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 215,717 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Sep 2023, 10:03 AM IST Wipro September futures opened at 435.65 as against previous close of 434.85

Wipro is currently trading at a spot price of 432.25. The bid price is 434.6, while the offer price is slightly higher at 434.65. There are 1500 shares available for purchase at the offer price and the same quantity available for sale at the bid price. The open interest for Wipro stands at 34557000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

08 Sep 2023, 10:01 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro trading at ₹431.2, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹432.65

The current price of Wipro stock is 431.2. It has experienced a percent change of -0.34, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -1.45, suggesting a decline of 1.45.

Click here for Wipro Profit Loss

08 Sep 2023, 09:41 AM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹431.8, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹432.65

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 431.8, with a percent change of -0.2 and a net change of -0.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

08 Sep 2023, 09:35 AM IST Wipro Live Updates

08 Sep 2023, 09:35 AM IST Wipro share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.99%
3 Months2.75%
6 Months10.96%
YTD10.21%
1 Year6.23%
08 Sep 2023, 09:06 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹432.65, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹429.1

The current stock price of Wipro is 432.65, with a net change of 3.55 and a percent change of 0.83. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.83% from the previous trading day. Overall, the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

08 Sep 2023, 08:22 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹429.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Wipro had a BSE volume of 215,717 shares and closed at a price of 429.1.

