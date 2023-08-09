Wipro Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 09 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM ISTLivemint
Wipro stock price went up today, 09 Aug 2023, by 1.34 %. The stock closed at 411.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 416.55 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, the open price of Wipro was ₹412, while the close price was ₹411.05. The stock reached a high of ₹417.25 and a low of ₹410.2 during the day. The market capitalization of Wipro is ₹217,075.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹444.65, and the 52-week low is ₹351.85. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 266,605.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
09 Aug 2023, 08:00:07 AM IST
