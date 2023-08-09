comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Aug 08 2023 15:53:19
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 607.2 -0.39%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.1 -0.59%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 218.5 0.3%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 452.45 -0.54%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 572.9 0.89%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Wipro Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2023
LIVE UPDATES

Wipro Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM IST Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 09 Aug 2023, by 1.34 %. The stock closed at 411.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 416.55 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

WiproPremium
Wipro

On the last day, the open price of Wipro was 412, while the close price was 411.05. The stock reached a high of 417.25 and a low of 410.2 during the day. The market capitalization of Wipro is 217,075.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 444.65, and the 52-week low is 351.85. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 266,605.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Aug 2023, 08:00:07 AM IST

Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹411.05 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Wipro on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 266,605. The closing price for the stock was 411.05.

