Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stocks Soar as Investors React Positively

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 10:23 AM IST
Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 1.66 %. The stock closed at 450.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 457.55 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Stock Price Today

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Wipro's stock opened at 456.95 and closed at 456.75. The stock reached a high of 459.9 and a low of 449.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Wipro is currently 234,818.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 483.4, while the 52-week low is 351.85. The BSE volume for Wipro was 491,582 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 10:23 AM IST Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Wipro stock reached a low of 455.4 and a high of 462.7.

09 Jan 2024, 10:20 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹457.55, up 1.66% from yesterday's ₹450.1

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 457.55. There has been a percent change of 1.66, indicating an increase in value, and a net change of 7.45. This suggests that the stock has experienced positive growth.

09 Jan 2024, 10:01 AM IST Wipro January futures opened at 458.0 as against previous close of 449.9

Wipro, one of the leading IT companies in India, currently has a spot price of 456.25. The bid and offer prices are 456.1 and 456.3 respectively. The bid quantity is 1500 and the offer quantity is 6000. The stock has a significant open interest of 52,429,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST Wipro Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:48 AM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹456.4, up 1.4% from yesterday's ₹450.1

The current data shows that the stock price of Wipro is 456.4. There has been a percent change of 1.4, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 6.3, which means that the stock price has increased by 6.3 points. Overall, this data suggests that Wipro's stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

09 Jan 2024, 09:39 AM IST Wipro share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.62%
3 Months1.94%
6 Months15.49%
YTD-4.45%
1 Year17.89%
09 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹450.1, down -1.46% from yesterday's ₹456.75

The current data of Wipro stock shows that the price is 450.1, with a percent change of -1.46 and a net change of -6.65. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in price of 1.46% and a decrease in value of 6.65.

09 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹456.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Wipro on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 491,582. The closing price for the shares was 456.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.