Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stocks Soar as Investors React Positively

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Wipro's stock opened at ₹456.95 and closed at ₹456.75. The stock reached a high of ₹459.9 and a low of ₹449.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Wipro is currently ₹234,818.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹483.4, while the 52-week low is ₹351.85. The BSE volume for Wipro was 491,582 shares.
Today, Wipro stock reached a low of ₹455.4 and a high of ₹462.7.
Wipro, one of the leading IT companies in India, currently has a spot price of 456.25. The bid and offer prices are 456.1 and 456.3 respectively. The bid quantity is 1500 and the offer quantity is 6000. The stock has a significant open interest of 52,429,500.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.62%
|3 Months
|1.94%
|6 Months
|15.49%
|YTD
|-4.45%
|1 Year
|17.89%
On the last day of trading for Wipro on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 491,582. The closing price for the shares was ₹456.75.
