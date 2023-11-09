Hello User
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro's Stock Plummets in Negative Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:44 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro stock price went down today, 09 Nov 2023, by -0.4 %. The stock closed at 383.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 381.55 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 385.95 and closed at 383.10. The highest price reached during the day was 385.95, while the lowest was 381. The company's market capitalization is 198,972.28 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 443.60 and 351.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 171,798 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:44 AM IST Wipro share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.33%
3 Months-7.08%
6 Months-0.4%
YTD-2.69%
1 Year-2.38%
09 Nov 2023, 09:19 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹381.55, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹383.1

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the stock price is 381.55 with a percent change of -0.4 and a net change of -1.55. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.4% and the decrease in value is 1.55 rupees.

09 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹383.1 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Wipro was 171,798 shares, and the closing price was 383.1.

