Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro's Stock Plummets in Negative Trading

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹385.95 and closed at ₹383.10. The highest price reached during the day was ₹385.95, while the lowest was ₹381. The company's market capitalization is ₹198,972.28 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹443.60 and ₹351.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 171,798 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.33%
|3 Months
|-7.08%
|6 Months
|-0.4%
|YTD
|-2.69%
|1 Year
|-2.38%
The current data for Wipro stock shows that the stock price is ₹381.55 with a percent change of -0.4 and a net change of -1.55. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.4% and the decrease in value is 1.55 rupees.
