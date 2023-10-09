Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

On the last day, Wipro started trading at ₹407.2 and closed at ₹406.7. The stock had a high of ₹409.85 and a low of ₹406.75. The market capitalization of Wipro was ₹212,567.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹443.6, while the 52-week low was ₹351.85. The BSE volume for Wipro was 348,626 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Wipro is currently trading at a spot price of 410.2. The bid price is 411.85 with a bid quantity of 3000, while the offer price is 412.05 with an offer quantity of 1500. The stock has an open interest of 43,012,500.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is ₹409.5 with a percent change of 0.43 and a net change of 1.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.43% and the overall change in price is an increase of 1.75.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Wipro is ₹407.75, with a percent change of 0.26 and a net change of 1.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.26% or ₹1.05 from its previous value.
On the last day, Wipro had a BSE volume of 348,626 shares, with a closing price of ₹406.7.
