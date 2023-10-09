Hello User
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 09 Oct 2023, by 0.43 %. The stock closed at 407.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 409.5 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro

On the last day, Wipro started trading at 407.2 and closed at 406.7. The stock had a high of 409.85 and a low of 406.75. The market capitalization of Wipro was 212,567.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 443.6, while the 52-week low was 351.85. The BSE volume for Wipro was 348,626 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 10:07 AM IST Wipro October futures opened at 407.2 as against previous close of 409.75

Wipro is currently trading at a spot price of 410.2. The bid price is 411.85 with a bid quantity of 3000, while the offer price is 412.05 with an offer quantity of 1500. The stock has an open interest of 43,012,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Wipro Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:45 AM IST Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹409.5, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹407.75

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 409.5 with a percent change of 0.43 and a net change of 1.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.43% and the overall change in price is an increase of 1.75.

09 Oct 2023, 09:10 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹407.75, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹406.7

Based on the current data, the stock price of Wipro is 407.75, with a percent change of 0.26 and a net change of 1.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.26% or 1.05 from its previous value.

09 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹406.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Wipro had a BSE volume of 348,626 shares, with a closing price of 406.7.

