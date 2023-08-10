Hello User
Wipro Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:20 AM IST Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 10 Aug 2023, by 0.26 %. The stock closed at 416.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 417.65 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 414.05 and closed at 416.55. The highest price the stock reached during the day was 418.45, while the lowest price was 412.55. The market capitalization of Wipro is 217,648.41 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 444.65, and the 52-week low is 351.85. The BSE volume for the day was 464,791 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Aug 2023, 08:20 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹416.55 yesterday

On the last day, the BSE volume for Wipro was 464,791 shares. The closing price for the stock was 416.55.

