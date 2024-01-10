Hello User
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Soars: Trading on a High Note

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST
Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 10 Jan 2024, by 0.14 %. The stock closed at 450.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 450.75 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Stock Price Today

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 458 and closed at 450.1. The stock had a high of 462.7 and a low of 450. The market capitalization of Wipro was 235,157.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 483.4 and the 52-week low was 351.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 196,071 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

The current data of Wipro stock shows that the price is 450.75, with a percent change of 0.14 and a net change of 0.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.14% and the net change in the stock price is 0.65.

On the last day of trading for Wipro on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 196,071. The closing price for the shares was 450.1.

