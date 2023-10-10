Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro's Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro stock price went down today, 10 Oct 2023, by -0.6 %. The stock closed at 407.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 405.3 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro

On the last day, Wipro's open price was 405.95, close price was 407.75, high was 411.15, and low was 403.5. The market capitalization was 211,290.69 crore. The 52-week high and low were 443.6 and 351.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 222,109 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹405.3, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹407.75

As of the current data, the Wipro stock is priced at 405.3. It has experienced a decrease of 0.6% in percentage change and a net change of -2.45.

10 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹407.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Wipro on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 222,109. The closing price for the shares was 407.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.