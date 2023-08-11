comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock falls as investors react to negative news

1 min read . Updated: 11 Aug 2023, 10:02 AM IST Livemint

Wipro stock price went down today, 11 Aug 2023, by -0.56 %. The stock closed at 418.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 416.0 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

WiproPremium
Wipro

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 417.6 and closed at 417.65. The stock reached a high of 420.85 and a low of 415.55. The market capitalization of Wipro is 218,033.11 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 444.65 and 351.85, respectively. The BSE volume for Wipro shares on the last day was 191,234.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Aug 2023, 10:02:24 AM IST

Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹416.0, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹418.35

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 416.0, with a percent change of -0.56. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -2.35, which means that the stock has decreased by 2.35. Overall, the data suggests a slight decline in the stock's price.

11 Aug 2023, 09:47:17 AM IST

Wipro share price Live :Wipro trading at ₹417.6, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹418.35

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 417.6, with a decrease of 0.18%. The net change is -0.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

Click here for Wipro Profit Loss

11 Aug 2023, 09:33:39 AM IST

Wipro Live Updates

11 Aug 2023, 09:32:45 AM IST

Wipro Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.75%
3 Months2.57%
6 Months2.53%
YTD6.59%
1 Year-2.67%
11 Aug 2023, 09:24:42 AM IST

Wipro August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 419.6

Wipro is currently trading at a spot price of 418.65. The bid price and offer price are both 0.0, indicating that there are no current bids or offers for the stock. The open interest for Wipro is 34,210,500, reflecting the number of outstanding contracts for the stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

11 Aug 2023, 09:03:21 AM IST

Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹418.35, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹417.65

The current data of Wipro stock shows that the stock price is 418.35, with a percent change of 0.17 and a net change of 0.7. This means that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, with a change of 0.7 points or 0.17 percent. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

11 Aug 2023, 08:10:57 AM IST

Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹417.65 yesterday

On the last day, the BSE volume for Wipro was 191,234 shares with a closing price of 417.65.

