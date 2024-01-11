Hello User
Wipro Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 11 Jan 2024, by 0.69 %. The stock closed at 450.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 453.85 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Stock Price Today

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 451 and closed at 450.75. The highest price reached during the day was 455.9, while the lowest price was 449. The market capitalization of Wipro is 236,775.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 483.4, while the 52-week low is 351.85. The BSE volume for the day was 404,082 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹450.75 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Wipro was 404,082 shares, and the closing price was 450.75.

