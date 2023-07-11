Hello User
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro closed today at 392.4, up 0.64% from yesterday's 389.9

1 min read . 11 Jul 2023

Wipro stock price went up today, 11 Jul 2023, by 0.64 %. The stock closed at 389.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 392.4 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 395.5 and closed at 395.95. The highest price of the day was 395.55, while the lowest price was 389.45. The market capitalization of Wipro was 213,624.11 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 444.65 and 351.85, respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 373,041 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jul 2023, 04:13 PM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro closed today at ₹392.4, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹389.9

Today, the closing price of Wipro stock was 392.4, which represents a 0.64% increase from the previous day's closing price of 389.9. The net change in the stock price was 2.5 points.

11 Jul 2023, 03:18 PM IST Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹392.6, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹389.9

The current stock price of Wipro is 392.6 with a percent change of 0.69 and a net change of 2.7. This means that the stock has increased by 0.69% from its previous close, resulting in a net gain of 2.7 points.

11 Jul 2023, 03:00 PM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹391.25, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹389.9

The current stock price of Wipro is 391.25, with a percent change of 0.35 and a net change of 1.35. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 02:50 PM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro trading at ₹391, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹389.9

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 391. There has been a percent change of 0.28, indicating a small increase in the stock's value. The net change is 1.1, suggesting that the stock has increased by 1.1 points.

11 Jul 2023, 02:37 PM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹391.3, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹389.9

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the stock price is 391.3. There has been a 0.36% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 1.4. This suggests that the stock has experienced a small gain in value.

11 Jul 2023, 02:19 PM IST Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹390.25, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹389.9

Based on the current data, the stock price of Wipro is 390.25. There has been a 0.09 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.35.

11 Jul 2023, 02:07 PM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹390.05, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹389.9

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 390.05. There has been a percent change of 0.04, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.15, which means the stock has increased by 0.15. Overall, the stock price for Wipro has seen a small positive movement.

11 Jul 2023, 01:47 PM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro trading at ₹390, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹389.9

Based on the current data, Wipro stock has a price of 390. The percent change is 0.03, indicating a minimal increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.1, suggesting a slight positive movement in the stock.

11 Jul 2023, 01:34 PM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹390.0, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹389.9

Based on the current data, the Wipro stock is priced at 390.0. There has been a percent change of 0.03, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 0.1, suggesting a minimal change in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 01:15 PM IST Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹389.5, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹389.9

The current data shows that the stock price of Wipro is 389.5. There has been a percent change of -0.1, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.4, meaning that the stock has decreased by 0.4 points.

11 Jul 2023, 01:07 PM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹389.1, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹389.9

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 389.1 and there has been a percent change of -0.21. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.21% in value. The net change is -0.8, indicating a decrease of 0.8 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

11 Jul 2023, 01:02 PM IST TCS vs Infosys vs Wipro vs HCL Tech: Which IT stock to buy ahead of Q1 results 2023?

11 Jul 2023, 12:50 PM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro trading at ₹389.6, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹389.9

The current price of Wipro stock is 389.6, with a net change of -0.3 and a percent change of -0.08. This suggests that the stock has slightly decreased in value.

11 Jul 2023, 12:36 PM IST Wipro Live Updates

11 Jul 2023, 12:30 PM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹389.1, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹389.9

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is at 389.1, with a percent change of -0.21 and a net change of -0.8. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 12:15 PM IST Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹389.85, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹389.9

The current data of Wipro stock shows that the price is 389.85 with a percent change of -0.01. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.01% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -0.05, indicating that the stock has decreased by 0.05. Based on this data, it can be concluded that Wipro stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

11 Jul 2023, 12:08 PM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹390.15, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹389.9

11 Jul 2023, 11:45 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro trading at ₹389.8, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹389.9

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 389.8. There has been a small percentage change of -0.03, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.1, suggesting a decrease of 0.1 rupees. Overall, the stock has experienced a minor decline in value.

11 Jul 2023, 11:31 AM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹390.4, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹389.9

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 390.4 with a percent change of 0.13. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.13% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 0.5, indicating that the stock has increased by 0.5 points. Overall, this data suggests that Wipro stock is experiencing a slight increase in value.

11 Jul 2023, 11:17 AM IST Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹390.2, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹389.9

The current price of Wipro stock is 390.2 with a percent change of 0.08 and a net change of 0.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.08% and the change in price is 0.3 Rs.

11 Jul 2023, 11:06 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹390.85, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹389.9

The current data of Wipro stock shows that the stock price is 390.85, with a percent change of 0.24 and a net change of 0.95. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly, with a positive percent change and net change. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance or trend of the stock.

11 Jul 2023, 10:45 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro trading at ₹389.7, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹389.9

Based on the current data, the stock price of Wipro is 389.7. There has been a -0.05 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -0.2.

11 Jul 2023, 10:32 AM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹389.25, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹389.9

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 389.25, with a percent change of -0.17 and a net change of -0.65. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.17% and the net change in price is -0.65.

11 Jul 2023, 10:21 AM IST Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹389.1, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹389.9

The current data of Wipro stock shows that the stock price is 389.1. There has been a percent change of -0.21, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.8, which further confirms the decrease in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 10:06 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹389.4, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹389.9

The current data of Wipro stock shows that the price is 389.4 with a percent change of -0.13 and a net change of -0.5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

11 Jul 2023, 09:46 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro trading at ₹389.8, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹389.9

The current data of Wipro stock shows that the price is 389.8. There has been a small percent change of -0.03, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.1, which means the stock has decreased by 0.1 units. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

11 Jul 2023, 09:35 AM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹389.2, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹389.9

The current data of Wipro stock shows that the stock price is 389.2. There has been a percent change of -0.18, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.7, which means that the stock price has decreased by 0.7 points. Overall, the data suggests a small decline in the stock price of Wipro.

11 Jul 2023, 09:21 AM IST Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹389.7, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹389.9

As of the current data, the stock price of Wipro is 389.7. There has been a small decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.05 and a net change of -0.2.

11 Jul 2023, 09:03 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹389.9, down -1.53% from yesterday's ₹395.95

The current data of Wipro stock shows that the stock price is 389.9, which represents a decrease of 1.53%. The net change in the stock price is -6.05.

11 Jul 2023, 08:10 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹395.95 yesterday

Summary:On the last day of trading for Wipro on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 373,041. The closing price for the stock was 395.95.

