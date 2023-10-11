Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock sees gains in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:53 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 0.57 %. The stock closed at 405.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 407.6 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 405.65 and closed at 405.3. The high for the day was 408.7, while the low was 405.65. The company's market cap stands at 212,489.72 crore. The 52-week high for Wipro's stock is 443.6, while the 52-week low is 351.85. The BSE volume for the day was 174,145 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST Wipro Live Updates

11 Oct 2023, 09:20 AM IST TCS buyback 2023: Expected price, history, other details. Is Infosys, Wipro, HCL Tech buyback coming soon?

TCS buyback price: Market is expecting this buyback of shares by Indian IT major to be around 18,000 crore

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/tcs-buyback-2023-expected-price-history-other-details-is-infosys-wipro-hcl-tech-buyback-coming-soon-11696994774588.html

11 Oct 2023, 09:01 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹407.6, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹405.3

The current data shows that the stock price of Wipro is 407.6. There has been a 0.57 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.3.

11 Oct 2023, 08:16 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹405.3 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Wipro was 174,145 shares, and the closing price was 405.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.