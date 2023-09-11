Hello User
Wipro Share Price Live blog for 11 Sep 2023

1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Wipro stock price went down today, 11 Sep 2023, by -0.58 %. The stock closed at 432.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 430.15 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 434.15 and closed at 432.65. The highest price during the day was 434.15, while the lowest was 429.45. The company's market capitalization is 224,238.64 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 437.3 and 351.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 266,766 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Sep 2023, 08:01 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹432.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Wipro had a BSE volume of 266,766 shares, and the closing price for the stock was 432.65.

